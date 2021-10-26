Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Do NOT Ask Mike Tomlin About Coaching College Football

Tom Ley
6:01 PM EDT on Oct 26, 2021
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

A fun thing about NFL coach press conferences is that any question, at any time, can cause the coach on the podium to become absolutely cheesed off. Today, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked about whether he would be interested in taking the vacant USC job, and he was not happy about it.

I do wish someone had dared to ask Tomlin a follow-up question, because it would have been fun to see an NFL coach leap across a table and bite someone.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. The World damn Series starts tonight.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Do NOT Ask Mike Tomlin About Coaching College Football

Defector Up All Night
84Comments
Tom Ley

Bucs Fan Trades Something Tom Brady Wanted For Used Clothes And Crypto

NFL
44Comments
Ray Ratto

Unleash Your Inner Clump Dog

Are you ready to bite some kneecaps? Are you ready to get down in the clumps and eat dirt in the name of GLORY? Well you better be, if you want to call yourself worthy of this shirt. Otherwise you’re a finesse reader and we have no use for you.
Shop Now

The Blackhawks Were Rotten All The Way Through

NHL
65Comments
Barry Petchesky

Life Only Gets Better After Leaving Lubbock

College Football
125Comments
Dave McKenna

See more stories