Do NOT Ask Mike Tomlin About Coaching College Football

A fun thing about NFL coach press conferences is that any question, at any time, can cause the coach on the podium to become absolutely cheesed off. Today, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked about whether he would be interested in taking the vacant USC job, and he was not happy about it.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin swiftly rejects any speculation he’d be a candidate for the USC job. “Never say next, but never.” pic.twitter.com/EiP1spB4jc — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2021

I do wish someone had dared to ask Tomlin a follow-up question, because it would have been fun to see an NFL coach leap across a table and bite someone.

