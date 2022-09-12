Defector Tip Jar / Roth Cutout Terms & Conditions
- NO PURCHASE OR NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.
- HOW TO ENTER: Beginning on September 15, 2022 at 12:00 AM Eastern Standard Time through October 31, 2022 at 11:59 PM Eastern Standard Time, you can submit an entry by entering your email address here https://forms.gle/sfWRTqBwmQamkuWK6. Use of any robotic, automatic, programmed, or similar entry method or entering more than the number of times permitted will void all entries and result in disqualification. You may not enter more times than indicated by using multiple email addresses, identities, or devices in an attempt to circumvent the rules.
- ELIGIBILITY: Open to residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years of age and older as of September 15, 2022, except for employees of Defector Media LLC (“Sponsor”), their affiliates, subsidiaries, and agents (collectively “Promotion Parties”), and members of their immediate family or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited.
- DRAWING: A random drawing will be conducted on or about November 1, 2022 by the Sponsor to select the winner[s] from among all eligible entries received. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Potential winner[s] will be notified by email. The return of any prize notification or prize as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected. All income taxes resulting from acceptance of prize are the responsibility of winner. By entering this drawing, entrant accepts and agrees to these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all matters. All federal and state laws apply.
- LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: By entering this drawing, entrants waive all right to, and hold the Promotion Parties harmless from, any claim, liability, loss, damage (including punitive, incidental, and consequential damages), or expense (including attorneys’ fees) arising out of or in connection with participation in this drawing or the acceptance, use, or misuse of any prize. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. Promotion Parties will not be responsible for: late, incomplete, or incorrect entries; an entrant’s failure to receive prize notices due to entrant’s spam, junk e-mail, or other security settings or for entrants’ provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information; technical, hardware, or software malfunctions, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incorrect, inaccurate, incomplete, garbled, or delayed electronic communications whether caused by the sender or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or used in this drawing; by any human error which may occur in the processing of the entries in this drawing; or any typographical, technological, or other error in the publishing of the offer, administration of the drawing, or announcement of the prizes. If, in the Sponsor’s opinion, there is such an error, or there is any suspected evidence of tampering with any portion of the drawing, or if technical difficulties (including viruses and bugs) compromise the integrity of the drawing, Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify this drawing. In the event of termination, winners will be selected from among all eligible entries received as of date of termination. In the event a dispute arises as to the identity of a potentially winning entrant, entries will be declared made by the name on the online entry form.
- PRIZE: David J. Roth, co-owner and employee of Defector Media, will deliver a custom cardboard cutout of his own likeness to winner’s home or a location of winner’s choosing, within 15 miles of winner’s home address, on a date and at a time mutually agreed upon between winner and Sponsor. Total prize value: $0. Prize consists of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. Limit one prize per family or household. No substitution or transfer of prize permitted by winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value. All prizes will be awarded. If a potential winner is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor will award the applicable prize to an alternate winner by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Only three (3) alternate drawings will be held, after which the prize will remain un-awarded.
- CHOICE OF LAW AND FORUM: Entrant agrees that all matters arising out of or relating to this sweepstakes and these Official Rules are governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of New York, without giving effect to any of its conflict of laws provisions thereof. Entrant further agrees that any legal suit, action, or proceeding arising out of or relating to this sweepstakes and these Official Rules shall be brought exclusively in the applicable federal or state courts located in New York, New York.
- PRIVACY: Subject to these Official Rules, information submitted with an entry is subject to the Privacy Policy stated on https://defector.com/privacy-notice/.
- WINNERS LIST: For the names of all prize winners, available after November 1, 2022, send a self-addressed, stamped #10 envelope to: Defector Media LLC, 147 Prince Street, Unit 319, Brooklyn, NY 11201.
- SPONSOR: Defector Media LLC, 147 Prince Street, Unit 319, Brooklyn, NY 11201