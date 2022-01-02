Dan Snyder’s Crummy Stadium Injured A Photographer And Nearly Injured Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles’ improbable late-season push to the playoffs continued today, with a 20-16 victory over Washington improving the team to 9-7. They trailed for most of the game, and didn’t seal the win until Rodney McLeod’s interception in the end zone in the final seconds.

Today’s game also finished before 4 p.m., a miracle in today’s NFL. Any Eagles fans who made the trip down to Maryland might as well have stuck around to try and high-five the players as they left. Things didn’t go well for a few of them.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022

Another angle:

For those who missed it, a railing collapsed at @FedExField just as @JalenHurts was walking to the tunnel and fans fell, barely missing the QB but landing on some photographers. Hurts immediately helped the fans up then posed for pics. @Eagles @6abc pic.twitter.com/bLpmqFn3a9 — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) January 2, 2022

Mike Garafolo added that the fans who fell onto the field were unhurt, but Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press said the photo runner sitting underneath the railing was injured. It’s pretty scary to see all those fans go flying. Some pose for photos with Hurts, who’s trying to help everyone out.

As Garafolo noted, Army cadets and prep school students fell from the stands at the 1998 Army-Navy game at since-demolished Veterans Stadium.

The incident was used by the Eagles and Phillies to advocate for new, government-funded stadiums in Philadelphia. Dan Snyder should pony up.