NFL

Dan Snyder’s Crummy Stadium Injured A Photographer And Nearly Injured Jalen Hurts

Dan McQuade
5:09 PM EST on Jan 2, 2022
Four images that show fans falling out of the stands, with them celebrating with Hurts afterward
Images via Mike Garafolo/NFL Network

The Philadelphia Eagles’ improbable late-season push to the playoffs continued today, with a 20-16 victory over Washington improving the team to 9-7. They trailed for most of the game, and didn’t seal the win until Rodney McLeod’s interception in the end zone in the final seconds.

Today’s game also finished before 4 p.m., a miracle in today’s NFL. Any Eagles fans who made the trip down to Maryland might as well have stuck around to try and high-five the players as they left. Things didn’t go well for a few of them.

Another angle:

Mike Garafolo added that the fans who fell onto the field were unhurt, but Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press said the photo runner sitting underneath the railing was injured. It’s pretty scary to see all those fans go flying. Some pose for photos with Hurts, who’s trying to help everyone out.

As Garafolo noted, Army cadets and prep school students fell from the stands at the 1998 Army-Navy game at since-demolished Veterans Stadium.

The incident was used by the Eagles and Phillies to advocate for new, government-funded stadiums in Philadelphia. Dan Snyder should pony up.

Dan McQuade

