Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Cycling Fans Engage In Horseplay

Patrick Redford
5:50 PM EDT on May 10, 2022
Chaaaaaarge!
Screenshot: GCN

We’re four stages into the 2022 Giro d’Italia, and it has been an entertaining race thus far: That guy from the meme got to watch the opening stages in Hungary; Biniam Girmay is as feisty as promised; Mathieu Van Der Poel popped the champagne cork directly into his eye; 36-year-old Mark Cavendish got his first Giro stage win in nine years; and, most importantly, a group of Hungarian tifoso rode a horse with a sword next to the peloton during the first stage.

Great work fellas. I didn’t know whether this qualifies more strongly as a cycling highlight or a horse racing highlight so I used both tags. The race has since returned to Italy, and while the home fans have been great, nobody has done any horse stuff. Maybe once the race moves to the north of Italy.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector.

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Cycling Fans Engage In Horseplay

Defector Up All Night
59Comments
Patrick Redford

You Deserve A Dad Pat Today

Dadfector
36Comments
Drew Magary

The Defector Rec Line Is Here!

Remember those days when you’d get the big hit in the tee ball game—only to learn it that, as always, game ended in a tie? Relive those memories with Defector Rec, a new line of shirts that captures the feeling of a rec sports league 30-40 years ago. Launching with baseball, basketball, track, hockey and tennis, new shirts will be added each month.
Shop Now

The Absurdity Of The Righteous Fury Over ‘Winning Time’

NBA
77Comments
David Roth

Bad Special Effects Are A Choice

Arts And Culture
154Comments
Drew Magary

See more stories