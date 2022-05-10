Cycling Fans Engage In Horseplay

We’re four stages into the 2022 Giro d’Italia, and it has been an entertaining race thus far: That guy from the meme got to watch the opening stages in Hungary; Biniam Girmay is as feisty as promised; Mathieu Van Der Poel popped the champagne cork directly into his eye; 36-year-old Mark Cavendish got his first Giro stage win in nine years; and, most importantly, a group of Hungarian tifoso rode a horse with a sword next to the peloton during the first stage.

Show me where in the rulebook it says a horse CAN'T win the Giro.#Giro105 pic.twitter.com/czPxE8NDQz — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) May 6, 2022

Great work fellas. I didn’t know whether this qualifies more strongly as a cycling highlight or a horse racing highlight so I used both tags. The race has since returned to Italy, and while the home fans have been great, nobody has done any horse stuff. Maybe once the race moves to the north of Italy.

