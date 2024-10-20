Crying Deshaun Watson Carted Off Field After Non-Contact Leg Injury

Deshaun Watson's stomach-churning presence in the NFL appears to have been put on a long hiatus. While dropping back for a pass late in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns quarterback planted awkwardly on his right leg and immediately fell to the ground in agony. We don't know the precise diagnosis yet, but this sure looks like a season-ending Achilles injury.

Watson, who was booed during pregame introductions, left the field on a cart with a towel over his head and tears streaming down his face. He sobbed while coming to terms with the grievous injury he just suffered. Anyway, it was nice to see Nick Chubb out there again.

Watson, a horrible creep and the worst starting QB in the league this season, has two years remaining on his fully guaranteed $230 million contract. Whatever measure of relief the Browns front office may be secretly indulging in right now is entirely undeserved. Jimmy Haslam's team should be forced to put him back out there for the rest of the game.

The 1-5 Browns deactivated backup quarterback Jameis Winston before today's game, which meant Watson was replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Cleveland trailed at halftime, 7-6.