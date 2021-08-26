Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Cop Flops

8:01 PM EDT on Aug 25, 2021
Flop.
Screenshot: somebadideas/Twitter

Defector in-house bike consultant here, reminding you to ride hard, have fun, and please at least look around if you’re going to turn left going the wrong way on a motorcycle.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Keep it up.

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

