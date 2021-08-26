Defector in-house bike consultant here, reminding you to ride hard, have fun, and please at least look around if you’re going to turn left going the wrong way on a motorcycle.
Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Keep it up.
Defector in-house bike consultant here, reminding you to ride hard, have fun, and please at least look around if you’re going to turn left going the wrong way on a motorcycle.
Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Keep it up.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com