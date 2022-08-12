Skip to contents
Media Meltdowns

Commanders Team President: A Bloo Bloo Bloo Wah Wah

Tom Ley
3:51 PM EDT on Aug 12, 2022
Jason Wright
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Here is a question: If you had recently been appointed to an executive role at an NFL organization that is historically known for being owned and operated by thin-skinned clowns, how would you respond to seeing your quarterback asked some tough but ultimately fair questions by a local news reporter?

Perhaps you would think, Boy, those questions sure did irk me! But since part of my job here is to be a fresh new face for the organization and move it beyond the eras of pettiness and dysfunction that have previously defined it, I’m just going to let this one go. If that’s the case, then you are definitely not Commanders team president Jason Wright:

Threatening a guy’s access because he asked some pointed questions of a veteran quarterback? I thought Tony Wyllie didn’t work there anymore!

Then again, maybe Wright is after something else. Instead of trying to help kickstart a new age for the Commanders, he might be more concerned with preserving its traditions. If that’s the case, then he’s wildly succeeding: Scott Abraham works for the same station that the team once forced to cover training camp from the parking lot.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

