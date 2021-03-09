Skip to contents
Canucks Ice Guy Has Moves

Barry Petchesky
March 9, 2021 6:29 pm

I always like watching the ice crew clean up during breaks in play when the ice gets rutted or slushy (I mostly attend games at MSG, so this happens fairly often). But what I tend to appreciate is the group choreography, the balletic interplay among the whole of the crew who manage the max efficiency of scraping every square foot while somehow not smashing into each other. It’s geometrically and artistically satisfying, like a spider spinning a web or a murmuration of starlings. But I rarely if ever stop to notice any individual crew member’s performance. That philistinism ends now.

Love the pas de deux with the bucket.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. ESPN’s getting hockey back.

