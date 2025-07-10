Skip to Content
Bullied For Bacon, With Michael Schur And Rohan Nadkarni

12:41 PM EDT on July 10, 2025

Ten-year-old Eli Knauer takes a bite from a bacon cheeseburger twice wider than his face on May 27, 2011 at Morton's Steakhouse in Baltimore, Maryland.
Olivia Hampton/AFP via Getty Images
43Comments

Fair warning: This article is a podcast. I didn’t want you coming into this thinking I was gonna reel off 2,000 touching words about my family or whatever. No, this is a mercenary post. Distraction co-host David Roth is out this week on vacation, fondling gross gas tanks and politely eating lobster rolls. The usual Roth in Maine shit.

That means that I got to be in charge of the proceedings this week, so I recruited both longtime pod favorite Rohan Nadkarni and TV/blogging legend Michael Schur to join me for an hour. This was a fun prospect at first, until both men decided to gang up on me—their host, their friend, their inspiration—for always putting bacon on my burger. After that, the show devolved into a vicious assault that arguably merits prosecution. Is it fair to bully me for bacon? THAT is the subject of this week’s Distraction.

But wait! We actually talked about other shit, too! In fact, this episode tackled some of the most difficult questions of our times, including:

•Is making TV now a shittier job than it was 20 years ago?

•Is Grok merely an innocent server farm that’s been captured and groomed by a Nazi pervert?

•That whole Jalen Ramsey/Minkah Fitzpatrick trade … did that really matter?

•Why do lazy restaurants think the only way to make a decent vegetarian sandwich is by including seven slices of cheese in it?

•Are the Boston Red Sox just the fancy Pittsburgh Pirates now?

•Can various old shows and movies REALLY not get made today, or is that just an imaginary gripe made by the anti-woke freaks?

•Is it possible to take any Bill Belichick football story seriously after the whole Call Her Grandaddy shit?

•Who would be Rohan’s Willow Bay on a hypothetical rebooted NBA Inside Stuff?

Answers to all of these questions await you, the listener. And suddenly, you’re not so mad that this article isn’t really an article. Suddenly your ears are like BRING THAT SHIT TO ME, MAN. You are welcome.

If you would like to subscribe to The Distraction, you can do that through Apple Podcasts, wherever else you might get your podcasts, and Spotify if absolutely necessary. Thank you as always for your support.

Drew Magary
@drewmagary.bsky.social

Columnist. Author of many fine works of literature, including Point B. Handsomest man in the world.

