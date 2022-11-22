Bryson DeChambeau Abandons Quest To Become Large After It Made Him Feel “Weird”

I’m going to become massive,” said Bryson Dechambeau in late 2019, before the regret had set in. He had set out on a bulking cycle that eventually saw him gain about 50 pounds in less than a year, via specialized weight training and a preposterous diet. His goal was to hit the golf ball farther. He succeeded. But there were also consequences.

Last week on the 5 Clubs podcast, he admitted that he didn’t build his strength in the wisest possible fashion. “I ate improperly for almost a year and a half. I was starting to feel weird. My system, my gut was all messed up,” he said. “Got a nutritionist, did bloodwork, measured stuff in my gut biome, I was super-inflamed. Just recently, it’s been about two and a half months now, I’ve been using this chef. I lost 20 pounds in a month. I had such huge mood swings, during it, but all the inflammation has just left my system.”

“I’m a lot leaner now, I feel better,” he said. “I look like I’m 20 again, not 35.” So what exactly was Bryson putting into his system that caused such distress?

Here's Bryson's 2020 diet. He now regrets it — says it made him "feel weird." Trying to figure out why



BREAKFAST

4 eggs

5 bacon strips

Toast

2-3 Orgain protein shakes



GOLF

GoMacro bars

PB&J

3 protein shakes



POST-GOLF

Snack

Protein shake



DINNER

Steak

Potatoes

2 protein shakes — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) November 22, 2022

Ah. But what’s a relaxing day on the links without nine to 10 protein shakes?