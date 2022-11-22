Skip to contents
Bryson DeChambeau Abandons Quest To Become Large After It Made Him Feel “Weird”

Giri Nathan
4:45 PM EST on Nov 22, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau swings his golf club.
Rob Carr/Getty Images

I’m going to become massive,” said Bryson Dechambeau in late 2019, before the regret had set in. He had set out on a bulking cycle that eventually saw him gain about 50 pounds in less than a year, via specialized weight training and a preposterous diet. His goal was to hit the golf ball farther. He succeeded. But there were also consequences.

Last week on the 5 Clubs podcast, he admitted that he didn’t build his strength in the wisest possible fashion. “I ate improperly for almost a year and a half. I was starting to feel weird. My system, my gut was all messed up,” he said. “Got a nutritionist, did bloodwork, measured stuff in my gut biome, I was super-inflamed. Just recently, it’s been about two and a half months now, I’ve been using this chef. I lost 20 pounds in a month. I had such huge mood swings, during it, but all the inflammation has just left my system.”

“I’m a lot leaner now, I feel better,” he said. “I look like I’m 20 again, not 35.” So what exactly was Bryson putting into his system that caused such distress?

Ah. But what’s a relaxing day on the links without nine to 10 protein shakes?

Giri Nathan

Staff writer

Bryson DeChambeau Abandons Quest To Become Large After It Made Him Feel "Weird"

Giri Nathan

