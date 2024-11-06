Skip to Content
Bromance Languages 101

11:28 AM EST on November 6, 2024

Normal Gossip logo with cartoon characters gossiping
Illustration by Tara Jacoby
Some college students plunge into parties, hookups and dates without hesitation, while some of us linger on the diving board, paralyzed by such questions as Sex: how? What is attraction anyway? And the classic Am I worthy of love?

But how are matters of the heart mediated through the sometimes delicate, sometimes volatile state of brohood? Could you leap without looking into a new romance if subtly pushed, or, perhaps, hit by a flying tackle from your most supportive bro? Can two college-aged bros survive a bond of mutual support without serious injury?

This week, we have brought you the story of how Spencer’s buddy Bam tried to convince him to start dating. It is a tale of parties and crushes, bets and beer pong, zip ties and burgers of the night. Above all, it is an exploration of the things we do for love—the love of those we admire from afar and the love of those who have to share apartments with before we understand how to live in a society. 

Josh Gondelman is back in the guest’s seat this week! Josh was the guest for the seventh episode of Season 1, “No One Tells Josh Gondelman The Good Gossip.” Josh is an author, TV writer, and standup comedian whose new comedy special Positive Reinforcement is coming out soon!

Josh brought Kelsey some truly haunting gossip about what happens when a certain pop star climbs to the summit of Sex Mountain, and then Kelsey regaled Josh with the story of two gross boys who love each other very much. 

You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message on our hotline at 26-79-GOSSIP.

Jae Towle Vieira

Jae Towle Vieira [they/them] works as a podcast production assistant for Normal Gossip and Namedropping. Their fiction has been published in The Normal School, New England Review, Carve Magazine, Passages North, Fairy Tale Review, and elsewhere.

