Bromance Languages 101

Some college students plunge into parties, hookups and dates without hesitation, while some of us linger on the diving board, paralyzed by such questions as Sex: how? What is attraction anyway? And the classic Am I worthy of love?

But how are matters of the heart mediated through the sometimes delicate, sometimes volatile state of brohood? Could you leap without looking into a new romance if subtly pushed, or, perhaps, hit by a flying tackle from your most supportive bro? Can two college-aged bros survive a bond of mutual support without serious injury?

This week, we have brought you the story of how Spencer’s buddy Bam tried to convince him to start dating. It is a tale of parties and crushes, bets and beer pong, zip ties and burgers of the night. Above all, it is an exploration of the things we do for love—the love of those we admire from afar and the love of those who have to share apartments with before we understand how to live in a society.

Josh Gondelman is back in the guest’s seat this week! Josh was the guest for the seventh episode of Season 1, “No One Tells Josh Gondelman The Good Gossip.” Josh is an author, TV writer, and standup comedian whose new comedy special Positive Reinforcement is coming out soon!

Josh brought Kelsey some truly haunting gossip about what happens when a certain pop star climbs to the summit of Sex Mountain, and then Kelsey regaled Josh with the story of two gross boys who love each other very much.

