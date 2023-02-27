All The Gossip About Normal Gossip’s New Partner

A little over a year ago, we launched Normal Gossip out into the world with a hope and a prayer and a whole bunch of juicy, mundane stories we hoped that people would like. Initially, our goal was to get 10,000 listens. Then we could sell ads, maybe become profitable and make Normal Gossip not just a fun thing we got to try, but a core part of the business of Defector that supports our ability to blog and all kinds of cool shit.

You know what? It worked! We knew we had something special after we went on our first hiatus and listeners were banging on the door asking for any morsels of gossip we could spare. Things have worked so well that now we have a new partner to help us continue to make our weird little show. A few days ago, we went on stage at On Air Fest in Brooklyn, and announced our own gossip: that we will be partnering with Radiotopia for the second year of Normal Gossip episodes!

We released a very special new episode explaining the entire business decision and why we are excited to work with Radiotopia for our second year:

Radiotopia has long been a supporter of independent podcast producers and we are thrilled to have a partner who takes our creativity seriously and who wants to support us in making as good of a show as possible. It is such a relief and an exciting result that this silly little podcast has become something that can help support Defector, and help pay to bring Alex onboard full-time, and maybe even create a path for other podcasters to keep control of their ideas for longer and make sure that they get paid for them.

The episode gets into all the details of how the deal with Radiotopia will interact with Defector as a company, what this means for the future episodes, and when the show will return from our winter break. (Spoiler alert: We're returning in April!)

(The transcript for this week’s episode can be found here.)

And if you do have some good goss that you want us to hear, the email for that is normalgossip@defector.com, or phone it in to 2-6-7-9-GOSSIP.