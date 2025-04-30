A Run-In With The Mysterious Steve

Certain friends make you braver. Sure, you might call friends like this a “bad influence,” but adventures with them are always memorable.

However, when giggling with your friend over getting kicked out of a magic show turns into a flame war with the magician on Facebook—and when that magician happens to be a local celebrity with free time to burn and infinite capacity for honing a grudge—maybe it’s time to shift your focus from making memories to getting the hell out of town.

Our guest this week is Alanna Bennett! Alanna Bennett is a screenwriter and cultural critic who has written for film and television, including shows like XO, Kitty, Roswell, and The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. Alanna’s writing has appeared in The New York Times, Teen Vogue, The Cut, Vulture, Refinery29, Glamour, BuzzFeed News, and many more—on topics ranging from celebrity analysis to female friendship to Captain America’s butt. Her first novel, The Education of Kia Greer, comes out May 13.

Alanna brought Rachelle a story of an ill-fated hookup in a magician’s apartment, and then Rachelle introduced Alanna to Tumbleweed Springs and The Mysterious Steve.

You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here.

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.