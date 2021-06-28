Skip to contents
Today's blogs are presented by

Homefield: Premium college apparel for schools of all sizes

Homefield digs through the archives of your school to create thoughtful vintage designs on incredibly comfortable fabrics. We carry over 100+ schools and will launch 16 more this summer as a part of Big New Saturday Season 2! Defector readers get 15% off your first purchase with code DEFECTOR at checkout.
Shop Now
Soccer

You Can Always Rely On Soccer’s Coaching Carousel To Produce Humiliations And Threats Of Violence

Ray Ratto
2:56 PM EDT on Jun 28, 2021
STR/AFP via Getty Images

There are still those among you who don’t get the soccer thing, and we are not here to proselytize. You like it, you don’t like it, you’re indifferent to it … makes no nevermind to us. We’re drunk, anyway, so our ability to muster up a good argument is limited by our concentration limitations.

But this much is certain: soccer is better because it offers far better coaching firings, vacancies and hirings, and fans either get to have their say or have their laugh. They’ve already destroyed the enormous greed brothel that was the Super League with the power of their feet and middle fingers, so they deserve all the offseason entertainment they can steal.

Example: The best American coaching hire this year was Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell letting fans know he is cool with biting other people’s kneecaps off in search of victory. Big deal. Happens all the time. It’s football, and knees are scratch paper in an iPad world. But in England, where daft is coin of the realm, we have two Premier League teams who doing the coaching thing properly … as in totally bughouse.

At Tottenham, the Hotspurs and their owner, Lead-Lined Wallet Danny Levy, can’t seem to get anyone to take their managerial job. They’ve plowed through seven candidates since iron-booting Jose Mourinho in April (he ended up at Roma) and either found them wanting or vice versa. The latest of these is former Woverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espiritu Santo, who even without the Joe Thorntonian beard still has the best name in coaching.

Now imagine a coaching search going two months in America and lopping off the first seven interviewees. Hell, before that would ever happen, Dan Campbell would spit out that patellar tendon he’s been gnawing on and signed up immediately. Over the last weekend, the Indiana Pacers re-hired Rick Carlisle and the Dallas Mavericks, who had chucked Carlisle into the street, hired former Mavs player Jason Kidd, while the Portland Trail Blazers locked into Chauncey Billups for a five-year deal barely three weeks after Terry Stotts got run. None of those of those vacancies stayed vacant very long, because owners gotta own, and part of owning is hiring other people to do the up-front work.

Nobody here leaves a coaching job vacant for two months, let alone gets turned down by people without gigs. In America, the illusion is that there is no coaching job so bad that there wouldn’t be people lined up to get it at dimes on the dollars. At Tottenham, the rule of thumb is purely Grouchovian: “Anyone who would work for us is someone we wouldn’t want to hire.”

And then there’s Everton, where the chosen best candidate, Rafa Benitez, has the fan base up in arms to the point of terroristic threats. At least one fan made a sign that reads, “We Know Where You Live. Don’t Sign,” and placed it somewhere near Benitez’s home. Many others have protested Benitez’s apparent hiring on the interwebs for any number of reasons, including his style of play, his Droopy Dog-level mopiness of posture, and the notion that he has coached at Everton’s archest of rivals Liverpool. Indeed, popular former manager Carlo Ancelotti’s departure four weeks ago for Real Madrid has only reminded Everton fans of all the things they don’t want, they’re fairly pissed about it, and there is reason to believe that they’ll stay pissed for months to come.

The assumption with American fans is that whoever did the hiring knows what they’re doing, despite Matt Patricia and Nate Bjorkgren and the New Jersey Devils’ gaggle of genii (Adam Oates, Scott Stevens and Lou Lamoriello in tandem) in 2015. In England, at least, the immediate assumption is that management are either ditherers or morons because, well, their fans do not grade on a curve, let’s just say that.

Ultimately, the year in soccer has been brilliantly chaotic because every year in soccer is brilliantly chaotic. Just bingewatch the Euros, and you’ll get all the infodata you need without pretending that offseason workouts matter (they don’t), even before you get to Spurs or Everton making a hot lead hash of their basic hiring practices: “Do we take a guy everyone hates for no discernible reason, or do we go with nobody at all?”

Or you can live with what we do—fetishizing general managers who all have the same idea dressed up in different colored polo shirts, and then hire any old coach the highest paid player is willing to tolerate. Frankly, I think we’d all prefer the job vacancy that never gets filled, or is about to come open when the fans drive the new guy out, because all things considered, the best boss is always an empty chair with a clean desk.

Recommended

Carlo Ancelotti Goes Back To Normal

Ray Ratto

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

NCAA Decides That Someone Else Can Pay Its Unpaid Athletes

Death to the NCAA
Laura Wagner
NCAA president Mark Emmert listens during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on “NCAA Athlete NIL (name, image, and likeness) Rights” on Capitol Hill on June 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress hopes to pass legislation on NIL compensation at the federal level before it takes effect in several states across the country on July 1.

Spain Has Nothing Left To Fear

Soccer
Billy Haisley
Spain's players celebrate their fifth goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between Croatia and Spain at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 28, 2021.
Today's blogs are presented by

Homefield: Premium college apparel for schools of all sizes

Homefield digs through the archives of your school to create thoughtful vintage designs on incredibly comfortable fabrics. We carry over 100+ schools and will launch 16 more this summer as a part of Big New Saturday Season 2! Defector readers get 15% off your first purchase with code DEFECTOR at checkout.
Shop Now

Riders Are Furious Over A Gory Start To The Tour de France

Cycling
Patrick Redford
Team B&B KTM's Cyril Lemoine of France is helped by medical staff members after crashing during the 1st stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 197 km between Brest and Landerneau, on June 26, 2021. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

You Can Always Rely On Soccer’s Coaching Carousel To Produce Humiliations And Threats Of Violence

Soccer
Ray Ratto

See more stories