You Asked For It. You Begged For It. You Prayed For It. Here It Is: Your Habs-Sens Open Thread

Senators Week rolls on unabated. The big news is obviously the re-signing of Anton Forsberg—we’ve got every available reporter on it—but in the meantime, consider this your place to watch and discuss tonight’s Canadiens-Senators throwdown.

Our heroes will have to do it without the help of Thomas Chabot and Josh Brown, as both defensemen have been shut down for the season with injuries. Olle Alsing, making his NHL debut tonight, will step in, and we are all hopeful there are increased minutes in store for Artem Zub.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. The Sens are undefeated since the start of Senators Week.