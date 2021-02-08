You need to enable JavaScript to view this site.
Skip to contents
Defector
Search
NFL
Jamboroo
Chefector
Zillowing Out
MLB
NBA
WNBA
Soccer
Tennis
Politics
Send Us A Tip
How To Comment On Defector
How To Pitch Defector
Defector Freelancer Policies, Created In Partnership With The National Writers Union
Masthead
Merch Shop
Podcast
RSS Feed
Terms of Use
Manage Your Account
Follow
facebook
NFL
Was Tom Brady Crud Tonight?
Share on reddit
Share on facebook
Tom Ley
February 7, 2021 10:21 pm
Crud Meter by Chris Thompson
Tom Brady just won the goddamn Super Bowl.
The Crud Meter reflects this.
Share on reddit
Share on facebook
Tom Ley
Editor-in-Chief of Defector
Keep up with our blogs.
Email Address
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to
tips@defector.com
The Latest
Tampa Bay’s Defense Put Tom Brady Back On His Throne
NFL
Ray Ratto
Well, That Was Awful And Familiar
NFL
Tom Ley
Was Tom Brady Crud Tonight?
NFL
Tom Ley
Enter The Super Bowl 55 Open Thread
NFL
Tom Ley
See more stories