Was Tom Brady Crud Tonight?

Tom Ley
February 7, 2021 10:21 pm
The crud meter gives a reading.
Crud Meter by Chris Thompson

Tom Brady just won the goddamn Super Bowl.

The Crud Meter reflects this.

