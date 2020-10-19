Tua Tagovailoa’s Debut Was A Bright Spot In A Dull Game

The Dolphins shut out the Jets today, 24-0, and did so converting only a single third down. That lone conversion came in garbage time, and it was thanks to—hey!—Tua Tagovailoa, who made his long-awaited NFL debut a little less than a year after suffering an ugly hip injury in an Alabama-Mississippi State game last November. Brief though it was, Tagovailoa’s mere appearance today was way more cool and exciting than anything the Jets did in this game (yes, including the butt pick) and anything the Jets have done in recent memory, for that matter. Ryan Fitzpatrick was all hyped, too.

Fitzpatrick is pumped for Tua Time 😂 pic.twitter.com/vKL27oGMGk — Stadium (@Stadium) October 18, 2020

For his first completion, Tagovailoa rolled left out of the pocket and connected with Patrick Laird. His second completion was a nice seven-yard pass to Jakeem Grant. Tagovailoa finished the game 2-for-2 for nine passing yards. Good stuff. Afterward, he sat down at the 15-yard line to take in the moment alone.

Tua is out on the field after the game, sitting alone at the 15-yard line pic.twitter.com/XLuxLCWnn6 — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) October 18, 2020

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. No, you’re crying! You can use this thread to gab about Sunday Night Football or Game 7 of the NLCS if you want.