This headline is not a joke or metaphor. They were really playing the Serbian national anthem in the club last night.

Nikola Jokic and his brothers went partying in Miami last night



(Via Mr.Andrija_ | h/t @AhnFireDigital )



pic.twitter.com/yJTuWwhT7s — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 30, 2021

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Dalje!