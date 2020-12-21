The Texans May Be Doomed For All Eternity To Lose Games At The Colts’ Two-Yard Line

The Texans are just about finished with a real bummer of a season. Bill O’Brien finally getting flushed down a toilet was a bright spot, but the season has been defined by close losses, scattered wins over slightly more futile teams, and the slow erosion of the support structure around one of the best young quarterbacks in the game. Like I said, a real bummer!

The cleanest example of the Texans’ poo-poo season is the pair of December losses against the Colts that killed the team’s hopes off for good. Houston dropped both games by nearly identical scorelines, 26-20 two weeks ago and 27-20 yesterday. Incredibly, they even lose both games in nearly the same exact way. Yesterday, Deshaun Watson hit Keke Coutee inside the red zone in the final minute of the game, only for Coutee to cough it up at the two-yard-line and end the game.

The Texans fumble a potential game-tying TD into the end zone and the Colts recover to win!





The Dec. 6 loss was even more painful, as the Texans were in a great position to take the lead, had they not mishandled a snap at—you guessed it—the Colts’ two-yard-line.

The @Colts recover the bad snap and takeover late in the 4th quarter.







If there’s a silver lining here, it is that the Texans at least do not have to worry about blowing a huge lead or finding an even more embarrassing way to lose in the divisional round this year.