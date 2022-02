Here is a dog that I am very jealous of:

Sheep dog clears traffic jam pic.twitter.com/9q4Uc6IdPd — Mark Tomasovic (@MarkTomasovic) February 13, 2022

Imagine what it must be like to live a life in which you not only spend every day doing the thing you were born to do, but doing it with extreme competence. How satisfying that must be!

Anyway, back to looking at the computer. Thank you for continued support of Defector. Onward.