The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is Boris Johnson’s Mighty Umbrella Struggle

It is an ironclad law of the universe that our lives must always be held in the hands of the biggest goofballs society has to offer. That’s how we end up getting to witness the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom do this:
I know this seems like overkill, but I am going to insist that you watch the same clip from a different angle, just so you can see this big dumb idiot’s face as he struggles with the umbrella:
It seems like forever ago that Johnson was just a the lowly mayor of London, getting himself stuck on a zipline. Now he’s just as stupid as he was back then, but far more powerful!