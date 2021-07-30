The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is Boris Johnson’s Mighty Umbrella Struggle

It is an ironclad law of the universe that our lives must always be held in the hands of the biggest goofballs society has to offer. That’s how we end up getting to witness the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom do this:

What a numbnuts this guy is

I know this seems like overkill, but I am going to insist that you watch the same clip from a different angle, just so you can see this big dumb idiot’s face as he struggles with the umbrella:

….up, up and nearly away ☂️



PM Boris Johnson struggles with his umbrella whilst seated next to Prince Charles at a memorial recognising the sacrifice of police officers who have died on duty.



Read more here: https://t.co/ia9HUvj5LD pic.twitter.com/dCcMiVcwyn — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 28, 2021

It seems like forever ago that Johnson was just a the lowly mayor of London, getting himself stuck on a zipline. Now he’s just as stupid as he was back then, but far more powerful!