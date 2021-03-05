Skip to contents
Soccer

The Handball Rule Is Now A Little Less Dogshit

Billy Haisley
March 5, 2021 2:16 pm
Upon further review, VAR disallows a Fulham goal against Tottenham due to the dumb handball rule.

You may recall Thursday’s controversy, when Fulham had a valid goal stolen away by the incredibly stupid handball rule. On Friday, the governing body in charge of soccer’s rule book issued a timely change to the handball law, making it slightly less stupid by allowing goals like the Fulham one:

It’s only a small consolation for Fulham, and it will be especially rueful if only a point separates the relegation-threatened club from safety at the end of the season, but at least we hopefully won’t see this particular type of abomination again.

