The Handball Rule Is Now A Little Less Dogshit

You may recall Thursday’s controversy, when Fulham had a valid goal stolen away by the incredibly stupid handball rule. On Friday, the governing body in charge of soccer’s rule book issued a timely change to the handball law, making it slightly less stupid by allowing goals like the Fulham one:

Update from IFAB on handball law:



“Accidental handball that leads to a team-mate scoring a goal or having a goal-scoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offence.” pic.twitter.com/ruB6PM9L2j — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) March 5, 2021

It’s only a small consolation for Fulham, and it will be especially rueful if only a point separates the relegation-threatened club from safety at the end of the season, but at least we hopefully won’t see this particular type of abomination again.