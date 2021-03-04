Skip to contents
Soccer

The Handball Rule Is Dogshit

Billy Haisley
March 4, 2021 5:10 pm
The big screen inside the stadium shows that a VAR review has decided to disallow a goal scored by Josh Maja of Fulham (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage on March 04, 2021 in London, England.
Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images

If you tuned into Tuesday’s Fulham-Tottenham match expecting something in the way of entertainment and excitement, the drab 1–0 result probably left you disappointed. If, however, you watched to see a perfect encapsulation of why soccer’s handball rule is the most nonsensical, unjust law on the books today, you 1) are a deeply strange person, and 2) must be absolutely elated by the awful ruling out of Josh Maja’s equalizer.

Because NBC Sports, which is almost as shitty as the handball rule, is mediocre at best at providing timely highlights of key game moments, and because it’s especially bad at this when the matches are hidden behind its stupid paywalled streaming service, I can’t find good video of Maja’s disallowed goal itself. Luckily, the “handball” that ruled the goal out after a VAR review was so egregiously, self-evidently terrible that the following video should suffice to demonstrate the point:

Yes, that is Mario Lemina’s arm practically glued to his side, altering absolutely nothing about the close-range clearance that would’ve always bounced off his body regardless of his arm placement, which the referee decided was a big enough infraction to disallow Maja’s subsequent strike. Seriously, why on Earth should this be penalized?:

It’s important to direct ire at the right target, and the primary villain here is the handball rule itself. According to it, any contact, intentional or inadvertent, of a hand or arm that immediately leads to the handler’s team scoring is an illegal play. It is a strict liability determination, and so when the video referee saw the replay showing the contact with Maja’s arm, the ref had to disallow the goal.

(A secondary but contributory villain is VAR. This is the kind of thing that wasn’t and probably wouldn’t be noticed in realtime, and a big reason why the current handball rule is so strict and interpretation-free is because of VAR’s existence and the problems its imaginary objectivity creates in situations it was designed to solve.)

Obviously, this is moronic. Obviously, Lemina did nothing wrong or worthy of being punished for, and it is deeply dumb to strip the game of cool things of colossal importance like goals just because a slowed-down replay showed that the deflection that led to the goal came off a totally sensibly placed arm rather than a hip. The handball rule sucks, VAR sucks, NBC Sports sucks, and this game sucked, too. Till next time!

Recommended

Let’s Dive Into Barçagate, Barcelona’s Latest And Nuttiest Scandal

Billy Haisley

Editor

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

The Handball Rule Is Dogshit

Soccer
Billy Haisley
The big screen inside the stadium shows that a VAR review has decided to disallow a goal scored by Josh Maja of Fulham (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage on March 04, 2021 in London, England.

The Noodleman’s Gambit, With Dan Pashman

Podcasts
David Roth
Some tagliatelle being made in Bologna, Italy, in 2018.

Jim Boeheim Was A Real Prick To A Reporter

College Basketball
Patrick Redford
PISCATAWAY, NJ - DECEMBER 08: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange talks to Quincy Guerrier #1 during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Rutgers Athletic Center on December 8, 2020 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers defeated Syracuse 79-69. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Jazz Lack The Lost Art Of Working The Refs

NBA
Ray Ratto
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 03: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz is escorted off the court after being ejected during overtime against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
See more stories