Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Crosswords

The Crossword, Sept. 7: Big Resemblance

11:22 AM EDT on September 7, 2026

28Comments
Add Defector to Google
Ohio State Buckeyes goaltender Amanda Thiele (30) makes a save during the first period of the Women's Frozen Four Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on March 23rd, 2025, at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, MN.

31-Down: Airer of the last three NCAA Women’s Frozen Four championship games

|Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

31-Down: Airer of the last three NCAA Women’s Frozen Four championship games

|Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

You'll have a grand time solving our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Katie Hoody, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Katie lives in North Newton, Kansas, where she is enjoying the puzzle constructing era of her life. She grew up in northern Minnesota and won a middle school speech contest with a monologue describing the thrill of watching the Twins win the 1987 World Series.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HEREThe AVCX, an independent puzzles and games outlet, invites you to subscribe, or sample the goods with a two-month free trial: "With an AVCX subscription, you get access to weekly themed and themeless crosswords, minis, cryptics, and trivia, by email or in your favorite app. We have no corporate overlord, and we publish top-flight stuff only. We also pay our people fairly, always. Check us out."

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement