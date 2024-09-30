Skip to Content
The Crossword, Sept. 30: Who Do You Think You Are? We Am (Themeless)

11:00 AM EDT on September 30, 2024

Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to referee Scott Foster #48 during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on November 22, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images|

65-Across: Nickname for Chris Paul

As always, we're ending the month with a challenging themeless. This week's puzzle was constructed by Greg Snitkin and Glenn Davis, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Greg is a dad with three small kids and a hedge fund accountant from South Orange, N.J. He famously refers to changing diapers as “batting clean-up” (after his kids have “loaded the bases”). His puzzles have appeared in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Universal. He’s thrilled to see his lifelong friend Glenn make his puzzling debut! Glenn is a reformed sports blogger now working in the nonprofit sector. He hopes this collaboration with Greg is better received than the biology lab report in high school their teacher took them to task for writing too informally.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

