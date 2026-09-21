Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Crosswords

The Crossword, Sept. 21: Cheeky Move

11:04 AM EDT on September 21, 2026

45Comments
Add Defector to Google
(L-R) Donna Kelce, Singer Taylor Swift and actor Tom Cruise attend the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

57-Across: “The eldest daughter of a nobleman,” in a 2025 Taylor Swift song

|Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

57-Across: “The eldest daughter of a nobleman,” in a 2025 Taylor Swift song

|Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Have a seat and solve our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Hanh Huynh and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Hanh is a bankruptcy attorney who lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. with his wife and two kids.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HEREThe AVCX, an independent puzzles and games outlet, invites you to subscribe, or sample the goods with a two-month free trial: "With an AVCX subscription, you get access to weekly themed and themeless crosswords, minis, cryptics, and trivia, by email or in your favorite app. We have no corporate overlord, and we publish top-flight stuff only. We also pay our people fairly, always. Check us out."

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement