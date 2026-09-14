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Crosswords

The Crossword, Sept. 14: Miscalculation

11:08 AM EDT on September 14, 2026

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina interacts with Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

30-Across: Copa Mundial cheer

|Hannah Peters - FIFA via Getty Images

30-Across: Copa Mundial cheer

|Hannah Peters - FIFA via Getty Images

You can always count on our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Elijah Acquah, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. 

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HEREThe AVCX, an independent puzzles and games outlet, invites you to subscribe, or sample the goods with a two-month free trial: "With an AVCX subscription, you get access to weekly themed and themeless crosswords, minis, cryptics, and trivia, by email or in your favorite app. We have no corporate overlord, and we publish top-flight stuff only. We also pay our people fairly, always. Check us out."

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