The Crossword, Oct. 5: Overheard In New York

Our Monday crossword? It's good! This week's puzzle was constructed by Drew Schmenner and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Drew is a writer and editor for a national education non-profit who grew up in the Indianapolis area. Although he has lived in the Bay Area since 2013, he hasn’t renounced his Indiana Pacers fandom for the Warriors because his adoration for Reggie Miller’s heroics is so strong. Despite his decades of cheering for Indiana against its fiercest rivals, he couldn’t resist this puzzle’s theme. He hopes Pacers fans forgive him.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.