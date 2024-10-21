Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Crosswords

The Crossword, Oct. 21: Sub-liminal Messages

11:00 AM EDT on October 21, 2024

Phoebe Bridgers, winner of the Best Alternative Music Album award for "The Record"- Boygenius, Best Rock Song award for "Not Strong Enough", Best Rock Performance award for "Not Strong Enough" and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance award for "Ghost In The Machine", poses in the press room at the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy|

36-Down: Genre for Bloc Party or Phoebe Bridgers

37Comments

Man cannot live by bread alone, but maybe he can live by crosswords alone. This week's puzzle was constructed by Malaika Handa and Stephen Lurie, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Malaika has been publishing crossword puzzles since 2021, and currently contributes to Vulture's daily puzzleStephen has been publishing crossword puzzles since *checks calendar* October 21, 2024. You can find both of them in Brooklyn, where this puzzle will be financing a tasty treat.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

MLB

The Mets Ran Out Of Magic

October 21, 2024
Life Lessons

If You Must Gamble, Gamble In Person, Like An Adult

October 21, 2024
WNBA

The Liberty Were Built, Bought, And Blessed

October 21, 2024
Under The Influence

I Took A TikTok Class. What Happened Next Blew My Mind

October 21, 2024
See all posts