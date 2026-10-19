The Crossword, Oct. 19: The Swing Of Things

You know the situation: It's time to solve our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Enrique Henestroza Anguiano and Matthew Stock, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Enrique is a data scientist, crossword constructor, USTA league tennis player, and fútbol fan from Oakland, Calif. Matthew is a stay-at-home dad, crossword constructor, rec frisbee league player, and Ted Lasso fan from Dallas.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.