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Crosswords

The Crossword, Oct. 19: The Swing Of Things

11:03 AM EDT on October 19, 2026

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Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run during a game between the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees on September 14, 2026 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

12-Down: Keys whose “Empire State of Mind” is often played at New York sporting events

|Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

12-Down: Keys whose “Empire State of Mind” is often played at New York sporting events

|Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

You know the situation: It's time to solve our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Enrique Henestroza Anguiano and Matthew Stock, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Enrique is a data scientist, crossword constructor, USTA league tennis player, and fútbol fan from Oakland, Calif. Matthew is a stay-at-home dad, crossword constructor, rec frisbee league player, and Ted Lasso fan from Dallas.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE

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