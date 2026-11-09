The Crossword, Nov. 9: Playing To Type

Take no shortcuts when you solve our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Oren Herschander, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Oren is a research-based artist and the creative director of the Lillian V. Mountweazel Research Collection. His puzzles regularly appear in Paper Airplane magazine and his favorite bridge is the Outerbridge Crossing. See more of his work at Oddlyoren.com.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.