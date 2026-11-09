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Crosswords

The Crossword, Nov. 9: Playing To Type

11:02 AM EST on November 9, 2026

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Angel Reese #5 and Jordin Canada #3 of the Atlanta Dream high five during the fourth quarter in game three of the WNBA Finals against the Golden State Valkyries at State Farm Arena on October 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

32-Down: ATL, for Delta

|Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

32-Down: ATL, for Delta

|Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Take no shortcuts when you solve our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Oren Herschander, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Oren is a research-based artist and the creative director of the Lillian V. Mountweazel Research Collection. His puzzles regularly appear in Paper Airplane magazine and his favorite bridge is the Outerbridge Crossing. See more of his work at Oddlyoren.com. 

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE

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