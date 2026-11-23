Need some food for thought? Try our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Brandon Koppy, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Brandon lives in Dripping Springs, Texas, just outside Austin, with his wife and two little girls. You can find his puzzles in The New York Times or on his blog, see17across.com. He also writes the monthly magazine's crossword at Texas Monthly.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.