The Crossword, March 11: Ten-Four, Good Buddy

11:02 AM EDT on March 11, 2024

Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets handles as Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors defends during the fourth quarter of Denvers 134-117 win at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images|

61-Across: Curry with a higher career three-point shooting percentage than Steph

See if you can solve this one successfully. This week's puzzle was constructed by Adam Aaronson and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Adam is a software engineer and crossword constructor based in New York City. He’s a fan of both jazz and the Utah Jazz, and one night the stars aligned and the Knicks were playing the Jazz on TV while he was playing trombone at a jazz jam session.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

