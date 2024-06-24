Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Crosswords

The Crossword, June 24: Nine Lives (Themeless)

11:10 AM EDT on June 24, 2024

Pitcher NiJaree Canady #24 of the Stanford Cardinals winds up for a pitch to the Texas Longhorns in the first inning during the 2024 NCAA Women's College World Series at OGE Energy Field at Devon Park on June 3, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Texas won 1-0 to advance to the finals.
Brian Bahr/Getty Images|

54-Down: Softball stats

48Comments

We're wrapping up the month with a challenging themeless—keep an eye out for tricky clues and fun wordplay. This week's puzzle was constructed by Claire Rimkus and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Claire is a chemist from Massachusetts who enjoys solving and making puzzles. They are a Boston Bruins diehard, an avid follower of the WNBA, and (most recently) a PWHL Boston fan.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NHL

Go Ahead And Start Shoveling Dirt On Alex Meruelo’s Coyotes

June 24, 2024
Arts And Culture

Charli XCX, Lorde, And The Trap Of The “Girl’s Girl”

June 24, 2024
Creaturefector

The “It Girl” Spiders That May Or May Not Be Taking Over The East Coast, At Some Point, Eventually

June 24, 2024
See all posts