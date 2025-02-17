Skip to Content
The Crossword, Feb. 17: In The Ballpark

11:03 AM EST on February 17, 2025

Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center on January 09, 2025 in St Paul, Minnesota. The Avalanche defeated the Wild 6-1.
David Berding/Getty Images

56-Down: Stan Kroenke, to the L.A. Rams, Arsenal, the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Avalanche, and the Colorado Rapids

If you have some time to spare, why not try our Monday crossword? This week's puzzle was constructed by Frédérick Lavoie, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Frédérick is an avid board gamer from Canada, who learned lawn bowling in no small part to fit in with his then-girlfriend's family. They just got married, so it looks like that bet paid off!

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

