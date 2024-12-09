Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Crosswords

The Crossword, Dec. 9: Added Dimension

11:01 AM EST on December 9, 2024

Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs plays left field in a game against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on May 6, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Matt Dirksen/Getty Images|

15-Across: Cubs left fielder for Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS

32Comments

This week’s puzzle was constructed by Daniel Hrynick and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Dan lives in Winnipeg, where he works as a laborer for Public Works. When he was a teenager, he played a version of Scrabble that came in a box of some General Mills cereal (he wants to say Honey Nut Cheerios). He used to set the computer opponent to the hardest difficulty and use the in-game cheats every turn. He has a suspicion that learning Scrabble that way and seeing words like UMIAQ, CWM and CRWTH is what eventually turned him on to crossword solving and eventually construction.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Creaturefector

Was This Half-Billion-Year-Old Wrinkled Sack With No Anus, Previously Believed To Be Our Earliest Ancestor, Actually A Baby Penis Worm?

December 9, 2024
MLB

A Guide To Yankees Fans’ Juan Soto Cope

December 9, 2024
MLB

Juan Soto Got Super-Duper-Mega Paid

December 9, 2024
See all posts