The Crossword, Dec. 9: Added Dimension

This week’s puzzle was constructed by Daniel Hrynick and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Dan lives in Winnipeg, where he works as a laborer for Public Works. When he was a teenager, he played a version of Scrabble that came in a box of some General Mills cereal (he wants to say Honey Nut Cheerios). He used to set the computer opponent to the hardest difficulty and use the in-game cheats every turn. He has a suspicion that learning Scrabble that way and seeing words like UMIAQ, CWM and CRWTH is what eventually turned him on to crossword solving and eventually construction.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.