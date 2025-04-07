Skip to Content
The Crossword, April 7: Block By Block

11:40 AM EDT on April 7, 2025

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) slides after scrambling up field during a NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on December 22, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.
Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire|

1-Across: ___ Dome (Lucas Oil Stadium predecessor)

47Comments

Buckle up: It's time for the Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Brian Callahan and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Brian (he/him) is a pub trivia fan and dog dad from Chicago. In addition to editing and mentoring for AVCX’s midi arm, Lil AVCX, he occasionally posts puzzles on his blog, oliogrids.com

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE. Note that we're pausing open submissions until April 18.

