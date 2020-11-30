Test Your Guy-Remembering Skills On The Battlefield Of Knowledge

We all like to remember some guys around here, but can you really remember some guys when the clock is ticking and the pressure is on? Thanks to our pals at National Academic Quiz Tournaments, you can find out.

NAQT has partnered with Defector to create a Remember Some Guys quiz event that will be available to play from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8. Here’s how it works:

This event consists of 50 questions, and you’ll get more points the earlier you buzz on each. Because remembering guys can be tough, here are a couple tips to keep in mind: You might want to wait until the end of the question, when the clues are the easiest, and don’t worry if you don’t remember every guy. We hope you’ll take pride in your correct answers as we all share in the joy of remembering.

If that sounds like a fun time to you, simply click this link and follow the instructions for registering. There’s even a five-question sample game, but keep in mind that not every question will be the same difficulty.

Once you’ve signed up, get ready to remember some damn guys. And, please, try to get some questions right. We don’t want to embarrass ourselves in front of the professional quiz-makers.