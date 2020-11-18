Skip to contents
NFL

Start Taysom Hill, You Coward

Tom Ley
November 18, 2020 12:27 pm
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Drew Brees is all fucked up. According to the latest report about the injuries he suffered during last week’s win over the 49ers, he has several broken ribs, a punctured lung, and will have to sit out for at least two weeks. You know what that means, baby: It’s time for Sean Payton to put up or shut up.

It’s time for Payton to start the dreaded Taysom Hill at quarterback while Brees is out. Do I care that Jameis Winston is an experienced NFL starter and the smart choice to take Brees’s place? No! What I care about is no longer having to hear about how Hill is a “special” talent who could be so much more than just a gadget player if he ever got the opportunity.

If you’ve watched a single Saints game over the last three years, you have seen Payton put Hill onto the field more times than seems appropriate. Sometimes this leads to Hill making a decent throw, or running for a first down, or even catching a pass, which inevitably leads to one of the announcers calling the game saying something like, “I’ll tell you what! You see this guy, Taysom Hill, and you see that he’s a powerful runner of the football—and he’s a guy who can sling it a bit, too—and you see a guy who could be a starting quarterback in the National Football League.”

I have been hearing this for too long, and I want it to stop. I want Hill to take every snap for the Saints for the next few games just so that we can all stop being forced to talk and think about his hypothetical abilities. Whether he throws for 400 yards and three touchdowns every game or completely humiliates himself is not important. All that matters is that we finally get to see how good Hill really is.

I have a hunch that this will not happen, though, and that Payton will wisely start Winston while Brees is injured. There’s the fact that starting Winston makes the most football sense, and also the reality that Hill does more to burnish Payton’s reputation as a coach the longer he remains an unknown quantity. When Payton designs seven plays a game for Hill, and one of those plays results in a 27-yard gain, it can be held up as evidence of Payton’s creativity. But if Hill has to play a whole game and ends up looking like Mormon Tebow while throwing four picks? Well then suddenly Payton’s been spending the last three seasons designing plays for a guy who actually stinks. What a waste of time that would be! Better for Payton not to risk such exposure.

To which I say, bah! You’ve been forcing us to watch Taysom Hill fart around on the field and earn all sorts of undue praise for the last three seasons, Sean. Now it is time for the chickens to come home to roost, or something. Make that sucker QB1 and let’s see what happens.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Zach Parise Designed A Hat

NHL
Barry Petchesky
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 26: Zach Parise #11 of the Minnesota Wild plays against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on November 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Start Taysom Hill, You Coward

NFL
Tom Ley

Who Should Get Credit For A Coronavirus Vaccine?

Science
Maitreyi Anantharaman
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Tony Fauci (C) looks on next to US President Donald Trump during a tour of the National Institutes of Health's Vaccine Research Center March 3, 2020, in Bethesda, Maryland

Rudy Giuliani Fights The Law, Law Wins

Defector Up All Night
Patrick Redford
CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses the virtual convention on August 27, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)
See more stories