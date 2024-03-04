Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Defector Up All Night

Should A 47-Year-Old College Football Coach Attempt To Ride A Bull?

6:01 PM EST on March 4, 2024

Head coach Barry Odom of the UNLV Rebels yells to fans in the second quarter of a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Allegiant Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
141Comments
Join the Discussion

No.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Racing

How Much Will Red Bull Racing Endure To Stand By Christian Horner?

March 4, 2024
NBA

The Celtics Served The Warriors A Beating, And The NBA A Message

March 4, 2024
Arts And Culture

Defector Music Club Reviews The People’s Radiohead Album

March 4, 2024
See all posts