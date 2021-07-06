Sha’Carri Richardson Will Completely Miss The Tokyo Olympics

Although Sha’Carri Richardson’s bullshit positive test for weed came with a 30-day suspension that kept her from competing in the 100-meter race in Tokyo, she was still technically eligible to be part of Team USA. The 4×100 relay takes place towards the end of the Games, and USA Track & Field still had the authority to name her to the relay team, regardless of formal qualification. Instead, the full roster released on Tuesday will include sixth- and seventh-place finishers English Gardner and Aleia Hobbs, and not Richardson.

USATF’s statement on Richardson’s non-selection expressed sympathy for the runner and said WADA’s ruled on weed should be reevaluated, although it also stated Richardson wasn’t invited because it would be “detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field.”

“So while our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha’Carri,” the statement said, “we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team.” Huh, I thought the point of USATF was to win medals, but what do I know?

