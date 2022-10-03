Programming Notes

Hello! Welcome to October. I have some precious bits of information to share with you.

First bit of precious information: This week, the Defector staff will be convening in a secret location in order to spend a few days holding our annual all-company meetings. This is very important. The ceremonial sword will be present.

These yearly get-togethers are important for us as well as you, because they are where we really put our heads together and figure out how to keep making Defector a cool website instead of a bad one. They do, however, take up a lot of time, which leads me to the next bit of precious information.

Second bit of precious information: We’re not going to have as much time to blog this week. Our plan is to work in the mornings and have our meetings in the afternoons, and we’ve saved up a few freelance pieces to help fill out the days. So if things seem a bit slower to you this week, it’s only because we are sitting around an oak table in an ornately appointed room, swirling our brandy snifters and making important business decisions.

Third bit of precious information: Our annual report will be out soon! It will have all the nitty-gritty information about Year 2 of our business that you could possibly want to know. If you want to get caught up and read last year’s annual report, you can do that here.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.