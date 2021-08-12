Pillow Guy Mike Lindell Had A Very Strange Week In South Dakota

Patriots! Have you heard the news? The MyPillow guy Mike Lindell has data—37 terabytes of the stuff—that proves without a doubt that China stole the election. The proof, per the Washington Times, comes in the form of “packet captures” said to have been intercepted by hackers that “could be unencrypted to reveal that a cyberattack occurred and that votes were switched.” This latest bombshell from Lindell comes on the heels of a documentary called Absolute 9-0, which is also about the alleged election theft, and he was set to reveal his evidence on Wednesday at what he’s calling a “symposium” in Sioux Falls, S.D. with the help of a “cyber expert” named Josh Merritt aka “Spyder.” Here is what Merritt said about the “data”:

“So our team said we’re not going to say that this is legitimate if we don’t have confidence in the information,” Merritt said. And it apparently turns out it was not legitimate.



“We were handed a turd,” he said. “And I had to take that turd and turn it into a diamond. And that’s what I think we did.” Washington Post

Getting owned to hell by his own computer geek is just one of the many indignities suffered by Lindell, who has made up for what he’s lacking in compromising material with pure (unintentional) comedic firepower. Here he is on the first day of the symposium, getting extremely fired up about someone taking a lunch break:

Mike Lindell is legit upset that some people want to break for lunch in this "cyber symposium," yelling that he's gonna stay up on stage for 3 days straight.



"There's no breaks! … You guys can go eat. That’s fine, but I ain’t eating! I’m staying up here for 72 hours…" pic.twitter.com/AV7MYv431g — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 10, 2021

So, how long did Lindell’s dedication to remaining on stage, yelling incomprehensibly, for three straight days hold up? On Wednesday, he was on stage pointing to charts about Pennsylvania counties or whatever when he got the news that a federal judge ruled that Dominion’s lawsuit against him and a few other clowns can go forward, prompting him to flee the stage.

moments after a federal judge ruled that dominion's lawsuits against mike lindell, sidney powell, giuliani, and others can proceed, lindell himself hustles off stage pic.twitter.com/rNbK4iyFyJ — John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) August 11, 2021

Lindell was not the only person to flee over the course of the week. The crowd thinned out dramatically after one day of the bizarre spectacle of a pillow entrepreneur Minnesotanly drawling about China and stuff, and one of the cyber experts who for some reason came to town took a phone call while mic’d up, and then sauntered off the stage in the middle of an answering a question (it starts at 30 seconds into this video).

One of Mike Lindell's cyber symposium "experts" takes a phone call while answering an audience member's question and just walks off stage.



"Oh, I have to take this call. What's up, bud? I'm live right now…" pic.twitter.com/LPDFuK0V6F — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 11, 2021

The whole thing was a stupid mess without any real carnival shit, mostly just laughs at the incompetence of these losers, though Lindell turned up the drama on the final day when he claimed to have been attacked by “Anifa.”

Mike Lindell was choked up opening the final day of his “symposium,” claiming that he was “attacked” at his hotel last night. He later claimed it was “Anifa,” but gave no details. pic.twitter.com/OAdfBzngLU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 12, 2021

Wow, Antifa? Sounds serious, let’s see what the alleged warzone of a parking lot looks like.

With Mike Lindell’s organizers claiming that “antifia” is trying to infiltrate their event, I decided to go outside, and all I saw in the parking lot were people preaching and deep in song. pic.twitter.com/Pwffp6F574 — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) August 12, 2021

Other highlights included Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz showing up and Lindell talking about his trip to Mexico, “where they were cutting my head off” (?). Also, this guy summed up the whole bizarre vibe of the event:

Lindell's cyber event is winding down without showing any evidence; the current speaker just said "no one wants to hang out with me." — Brad Heath (@bradheath) August 12, 2021

Seems like everyone had a good time.