Today, Alabama announced that head coach Nick Saban tested positive for the coronavirus, as did the school’s athletic director Greg Byrne. The second-ranked Crimson Tide are scheduled to play No. 3 Georgia this Saturday. Maybe it would’ve been wise to not have any college football this season. Just a thought.

Statement from UA re: Saban and Byrne pic.twitter.com/um9gPuCl8a — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) October 14, 2020

Saban is 68 years old. Anyway!

