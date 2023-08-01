Skip to Content
Nathaniel Hackett Bravely Addresses Being Accurately Described As A Failure

6:01 PM EDT on August 1, 2023

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett of the New York Jets talks to reporters after the teams OTAs at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 9, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Rich Schultz/Getty Images
Current Broncos head coach Sean Payton talked some shit about former Broncos head coach and current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and then he apologized. This led to Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sticking up for his offensive coordinator and talking some shit about Payton, which hopefully everyone did their best to ignore. There is only one man involved in this saga that we still need to hear from, and that is Hackett himself:

We start with Hackett talking about how Payton violated the Code Of Coaches And Men, then a few seconds later he's talking about how he's glad, actually, that the Code Of Coaches And Men was violated, and then it all ends with Hackett talking about the experience of being crapped on by a fellow NFL coach as if he survived a life-threatening illness. Now there is a guy just saying stuff into a microphone.

Tom Ley
Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

