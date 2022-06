Despite being the CEO of the Saudi golf league that was officially born into the world this week, Greg Norman has mostly avoided the public eye while the players he helped recruit to the breakaway tour have been getting grilled ever since they arrived in London for the opening tournament. Today, Greg finally joined in on the parade of public humiliation:

You cannot make this shit up! I texted Greg Norman before someone sent me this video – I had no idea he was lurking behind me. pic.twitter.com/thgdMlfTAR — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) June 9, 2022

Very smooth, Greg!

