Rays Week

Here Is Your “Game Of The Century” Open Thread

Tom Ley
6:02 PM EDT on Jul 13, 2022
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It’s finally here! The game we have all had circled on our calendars since the day it was scheduled will be played, at long last, in about an hour. A game this big—I can’t even imagine what the ratings are going to be for this—calls for, no, demands an open thread. This is going to be an unforgettable night for us all, so let’s share it together.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

