It’s finally here! The game we have all had circled on our calendars since the day it was scheduled will be played, at long last, in about an hour. A game this big—I can’t even imagine what the ratings are going to be for this—calls for, no, demands an open thread. This is going to be an unforgettable night for us all, so let’s share it together.
Rays Week
Here Is Your “Game Of The Century” Open Thread
6:02 PM EDT on Jul 13, 2022
