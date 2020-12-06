Here Is The Totally Believable Way The Jets Lost

First, Derek Carr’s fourth-down pass to Nelson Agholor fell short. Then the Jets took over at their own nine-yard line with just 1:42 left—and ahead by four points. After 11 losses to start the season, the New York Jets, it seemed, would finally win.

Of course they didn’t.

The Jets ran a little over a minute off the clock. They gave the ball back to the Raiders at the Las Vegas 39 with 35 seconds left. Here’s what followed:

With just seconds to go in the game, Carr hit Henry Ruggs for a 46-yard touchdown pass. The Jets fell to 0-12. Yes, the Jets had a receiver in single coverage on what was basically a Hail Mary play. In the previous words of Jets head coach Adam Gase: “This is not hard.” Maybe he really is trying to get fired.

Derek Carr's game-winning 46-yard TD pass to Henry Ruggs traveled 53.9 yards of air distance, Carr's 2nd-longest completion this season.



The Jets sent an all-out blitz, however none of their eight pass rushers were able to get pressure on Carr.#LVvsNYJ | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/rUVJ9TQ8om — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 6, 2020

The Jets scored on their opening drive, and led 13-7 at one point, but they fell behind and trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter. But largely backed by the running of Ty Johnson, who had 104 yards, the Jets scored twice to retake the lead. And wasn’t it great that they did?! It led to a hilarious finish.