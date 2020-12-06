Skip to contents
Here Is The Totally Believable Way The Jets Lost

Dan McQuade
December 6, 2020 4:58 pm
No. 11 on the Raiders celebrates in the end zone as a Jets player sighs behind him
Al Bello/Getty Images

First, Derek Carr’s fourth-down pass to Nelson Agholor fell short. Then the Jets took over at their own nine-yard line with just 1:42 left—and ahead by four points. After 11 losses to start the season, the New York Jets, it seemed, would finally win.

Of course they didn’t.

The Jets ran a little over a minute off the clock. They gave the ball back to the Raiders at the Las Vegas 39 with 35 seconds left. Here’s what followed:

With just seconds to go in the game, Carr hit Henry Ruggs for a 46-yard touchdown pass. The Jets fell to 0-12. Yes, the Jets had a receiver in single coverage on what was basically a Hail Mary play. In the previous words of Jets head coach Adam Gase: “This is not hard.” Maybe he really is trying to get fired.

The Jets scored on their opening drive, and led 13-7 at one point, but they fell behind and trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter. But largely backed by the running of Ty Johnson, who had 104 yards, the Jets scored twice to retake the lead. And wasn’t it great that they did?! It led to a hilarious finish.

