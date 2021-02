Last night, Knicks celebrated Julius Randle’s first all-star nomination with a surprise message of congratulations from his mother, and as you can see, he loved it. Delightful!

1st-time #NBAAllStar Julius Randle is congratulated by his mom on the jumbotron at MSG. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/qBKLGHYaDb — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2021

“It was definitely amazing,” Randle told reporters after the game. “Throughout the course of this past year, it’s definitely been tough on all of us. But my mother, she hasn’t been able to leave the house; she’s a diabetic. We’ve been extra cautious with her.”

