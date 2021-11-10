Here Are Some Young NBA Players Who Are Butt

The first few weeks of the NBA season are a time for optimism and hope: for the home team to really knock ’em dead this year, for the Boston Celtics to humiliate themselves and infuriate their horrible fans, and most especially for the fun young punks who represent the bright future of your favorite team and the league and the sport. Exciting, springy youths, blossoming into stars before your very eyes! These are your LaMelo Balls, your Ja Morants, etc. They are not the following bozos, who stink:

Jarrett Culver

Coby White

Marvin Bagley III

Goga Bitadze

Payton Pritchard

Wendell Carter Jr.

Josh Green

Kevin Knox

Aleksej Pokusevski

Jerome Robinson

Zhaire Smith

Aaron Nesmith

Jalen Smith

Lonnie Walker

Dylan Windler

Grant Williams

Josh Okogie

Grayson Allen

Chandler Hutchison

Aaron Holiday

Kira Lewis Jr.

Moritz Wagner

Brandon Clarke

Killian Hayes*

Troy Brown Jr.

Darius Bazley

Zeke Nnaji

Luka Samanic

Ty Jerome

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Romeo Langford

Please immediately discontinue all excited or enthusiastic feelings about and/or toward these scrubs, who are ass and belong in the dump. Thank you.